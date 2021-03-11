Previous
A bit strange to see so much sky... by marlboromaam
182 / 365

A bit strange to see so much sky...

I can't get the whole tract from this angle in the viewfinder. Will try later this weekend. I'm told they will replant loblolly pine.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This must be strange if you have been used to this scene being obscured by trees.
March 10th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh boy. That is stark.
March 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@wakelys You get used to seeing trees and then you see sky. It's surreal. LOL!

@ljmanning It is. Don't think they'll get in new trees before hurricane season begins. That means the thinned out trees will get the brunt of the wind gusts.
March 10th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Must be a bright view.
March 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@dutchothotmailcom Very bright.
March 10th, 2021  
