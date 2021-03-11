Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
182 / 365
A bit strange to see so much sky...
I can't get the whole tract from this angle in the viewfinder. Will try later this weekend. I'm told they will replant loblolly pine.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1950
photos
100
followers
108
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Latest from all albums
672
437
180
673
335
438
181
182
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photography
,
trees
,
hill
,
spring
,
blue-sky
,
no-
,
clear-cut
Susan Wakely
ace
This must be strange if you have been used to this scene being obscured by trees.
March 10th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh boy. That is stark.
March 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@wakelys
You get used to seeing trees and then you see sky. It's surreal. LOL!
@ljmanning
It is. Don't think they'll get in new trees before hurricane season begins. That means the thinned out trees will get the brunt of the wind gusts.
March 10th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Must be a bright view.
March 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Very bright.
March 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@ljmanning It is. Don't think they'll get in new trees before hurricane season begins. That means the thinned out trees will get the brunt of the wind gusts.