Summertime's white light...
BOB. From Brothers of the Word - The Power Minute -
http://www.powerminute.com/p/pm2021-07-02.mp3
It only takes one minute. I listen every day. =)
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Kate
Is that a martin house? Do they really help control mosquitos?
July 2nd, 2021
