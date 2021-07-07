Sign up
300 / 365
After a storm...
When the light seems to have a green tint. Shot from an upstairs window with my phone.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
2
0
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2608
photos
123
followers
125
following
Tags
green
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
,
after-storm
Diana
ace
Lovely shades of green.
July 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana!
July 6th, 2021
