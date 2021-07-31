Previous
I have a dream... by marlboromaam
324 / 365

I have a dream...

By Abba - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HMjOiHqE18

BOB. A composite rendered in Photoshop with one of my cloud phone shots - a various selection of Photoshop brushes did the rest.

Going for two challenges and one theme with one image here. Why not!
marlboromaam (Mags)

