Will Connor (rr)... by marlboromaam
Photo 516

Will Connor (rr)...

He isn't still long enough for a sharp shot. So I painted it. He's a mess, but he's my mess and I love him to pieces. He'll be four months old on 2/16. Phone shot.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is adorable. He is growing fast.
February 7th, 2022  
