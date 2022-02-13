Sign up
Photo 521
Orange...
The freezing temps of January turned my wild rose vine leaves orange. Phone shot.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3552
photos
134
followers
95
following
Tags
leaves
,
thorns
,
orange
,
rain-drops
,
wild-rose
,
phoneography
Milanie
ace
Colors are wonderful
February 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie!
February 12th, 2022
