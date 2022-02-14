Sign up
Photo 522
There's that look...
The one they give you when you think they're trying to comprehend what you say. LOL! Phone shot.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3555
photos
134
followers
94
following
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
Latest from all albums
1029
520
1030
675
521
1031
676
522
Views
6
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Tags
puppy
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
