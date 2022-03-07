Previous
Next
Classic beauty... by marlboromaam
Photo 543

Classic beauty...

I had my car serviced last week and was delighted to find this beauty on the showroom floor. Recently restored, she's a 1934 Ford V-8 2-door coupe. Will be posting a few more shots of her in a series over the next few days. Phone shot.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Oh, I'd easily see myself driving this beauty on the roads of Vermont :-)
March 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec I know, right?!! I wanted to drive it myself. Gear shift is in the floor.
March 6th, 2022  
Bucktree
Wow! What a beauty. Classic lines, just an absolute beautiful design. Nice find.
March 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise