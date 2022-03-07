Sign up
Photo 543
Classic beauty...
I had my car serviced last week and was delighted to find this beauty on the showroom floor. Recently restored, she's a 1934 Ford V-8 2-door coupe. Will be posting a few more shots of her in a series over the next few days. Phone shot.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
1st March 2022 8:16am
Tags
ford
,
coupe
,
1943
,
classic-car
,
phoneography
,
v-8
Corinne C
ace
Oh, I'd easily see myself driving this beauty on the roads of Vermont :-)
March 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
I know, right?!! I wanted to drive it myself. Gear shift is in the floor.
March 6th, 2022
Bucktree
Wow! What a beauty. Classic lines, just an absolute beautiful design. Nice find.
March 6th, 2022
