Photo 556
Albert R. Broccoli style...
Remember this posted a few days ago?
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/drive-by-shooti/2022-03-15
I said I wanted to do an Albert R. Broccoli style composite. Can't contribute ALL of those iconic starts to the Bond movies to one artist, but most can go to Mr. Broccoli for his vision.
The original to go with it for your listening pleasure -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye8KvYKn9-0
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
composite
,
james-bond
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
albert-r-broccoli
,
bond-theme
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a creative design!
March 19th, 2022
