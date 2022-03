Remember this posted a few days ago? https://365project.org/marlboromaam/drive-by-shooti/2022-03-15 I said I wanted to do an Albert R. Broccoli style composite. Can't contribute ALL of those iconic starts to the Bond movies to one artist, but most can go to Mr. Broccoli for his vision.The original to go with it for your listening pleasure - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye8KvYKn9-0