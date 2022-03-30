Sign up
Photo 566
Evening sunlight...
Today I learned there are over 200 species of jasmine all over the world - according to Wikipedia. Carolina wild jasmine is just one of them. Phone shot.
This nice article talks about three species, including Carolina wild jasmine, Arabian, and Downy -
https://www.amazevegegarden.com/3-types-of-jasmine-carolina-arabian-downy/
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3690
photos
137
followers
96
following
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
719
565
566
1075
720
1076
721
567
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
yellow
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
phoneography
,
wild-vine
,
wild-jasmine
,
carolina-jasmine
,
gelsemium-sempervirens
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty lighting from the sun.
March 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Mysterious but beautiful light
March 30th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What nice late day sun
March 30th, 2022
