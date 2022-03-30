Previous
Evening sunlight... by marlboromaam
Photo 566

Evening sunlight...

Today I learned there are over 200 species of jasmine all over the world - according to Wikipedia. Carolina wild jasmine is just one of them. Phone shot.

This nice article talks about three species, including Carolina wild jasmine, Arabian, and Downy - https://www.amazevegegarden.com/3-types-of-jasmine-carolina-arabian-downy/
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty lighting from the sun.
March 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Mysterious but beautiful light
March 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What nice late day sun
March 30th, 2022  
