It's a celebration... by marlboromaam
Photo 584

It's a celebration...

Will Connor is six-months old today! Lousy phone shot selfie with him, but it will have to do.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Renee Salamon ace
Looks like you’re having a great time. He must be lots of fun
April 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. All the anticipation of waiting for him to arrive and suddenly 6 months has passed.
April 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you, Renee! He's my best buddy. =)

@wakelys Thank you, Susan! You're right and time has passed so fast.
April 16th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
true love mags, unconditional love too
April 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you, Phil! He is such a joy.
April 16th, 2022  
