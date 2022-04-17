Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 584
It's a celebration...
Will Connor is six-months old today! Lousy phone shot selfie with him, but it will have to do.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3741
photos
136
followers
94
following
160% complete
View this month »
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
Latest from all albums
1091
736
1092
737
583
1093
738
584
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puppy
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
six-months-old
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks like you’re having a great time. He must be lots of fun
April 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. All the anticipation of waiting for him to arrive and suddenly 6 months has passed.
April 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you, Renee! He's my best buddy. =)
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan! You're right and time has passed so fast.
April 16th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
true love mags, unconditional love too
April 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you, Phil! He is such a joy.
April 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@wakelys Thank you, Susan! You're right and time has passed so fast.