Azaleas... by marlboromaam
Azaleas...

The blooms haven't done too well this year after big whack back in winter. Phone shot.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are beautiful. Mine haven bloomed yet.
April 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn!
April 25th, 2022  
