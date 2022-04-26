Sign up
Photo 593
Azaleas...
The blooms haven't done too well this year after big whack back in winter. Phone shot.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3768
photos
137
followers
94
following
162% complete
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
springtime
,
phoneography
,
azalea-blossoms
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are beautiful. Mine haven bloomed yet.
April 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn!
April 25th, 2022
