Photo 625
Painted daisy fleabane...
Phone shot rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop texture. For No Mow May. Just a few days left! Hoping to beat the number of shots for last year.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3922
photos
137
followers
96
following
171% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
8th May 2022 6:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
phoneography
,
daisy-fleabane
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-texture
,
nomowmay-22
Milanie
ace
One of my favorites! Like the neat processing
May 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Superb processing of a beautiful daisy!
May 27th, 2022
