Photo 645
Singing his heart out...
At the drive thru, so I had to try to capture him. Phone shot and rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop texture.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
26th May 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
stones
,
gray
,
railing
,
drive-thru
,
shrubs
,
phoneography
,
raspberry-finch
