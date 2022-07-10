Previous
Painted water oak leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 668

Painted water oak leaves...

Phone shot rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop's crosshatch filter.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Nice balance of dark and light.
July 10th, 2022  
