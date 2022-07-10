Sign up
Photo 668
Painted water oak leaves...
Phone shot rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop's crosshatch filter.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4084
photos
137
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
18th June 2022 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
summer
,
summertime
,
phoneography
,
oak-leaves
,
pixel-bender
,
water-oak
,
photoshop-filter
Larry Steager
ace
Nice balance of dark and light.
July 10th, 2022
