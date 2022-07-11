Previous
Humidity at 94 percent today... by marlboromaam
Humidity at 94 percent today...

Phone shot. No relief in the shade. Best to stay inside with the AC.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Susan Wakely ace
Phew. So humid.
July 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Like walking into a wall of warm water when you walk outside.
July 10th, 2022  
Bucktree
We are at 104 actual and real feel is 108. And the power went out this afternoon for 1 hour and 15 minutes. It's back on now, but I was getting a little concerned.
July 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@dkellogg We've got to make it through September to get some relief. What I dread is the height of hurricane season. Power outages are a real big concern with such high temps and humidity levels. Will takes it all pretty well while he crunches ice cubes like they're candy. LOL!
July 10th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Pretty sun flare. It does look hot though!
July 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.
July 10th, 2022  
