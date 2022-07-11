Sign up
Photo 669
Humidity at 94 percent today...
Phone shot. No relief in the shade. Best to stay inside with the AC.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
sun-flare
,
tree-tops
,
phoneography
,
theme-perspectives
Susan Wakely
ace
Phew. So humid.
July 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Like walking into a wall of warm water when you walk outside.
July 10th, 2022
Bucktree
We are at 104 actual and real feel is 108. And the power went out this afternoon for 1 hour and 15 minutes. It's back on now, but I was getting a little concerned.
July 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
We've got to make it through September to get some relief. What I dread is the height of hurricane season. Power outages are a real big concern with such high temps and humidity levels. Will takes it all pretty well while he crunches ice cubes like they're candy. LOL!
July 10th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Pretty sun flare. It does look hot though!
July 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
July 10th, 2022
