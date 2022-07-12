Previous
Rose... by marlboromaam
Photo 670

Rose...

Phone shot of my store bought roses. Trying something different with an On1 border and effect.
12th July 2022

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful rose and great effect.
July 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
July 11th, 2022  
