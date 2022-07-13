Sign up
Photo 671
Bowed...
Phone shot. I don't if it was a trick of the light or my phone's camera, but that big sweet gum tree is definitely bowed in this image.
13th July 2022
Mags
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
green
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
phoneography
,
bowed
