Previous
Next
Pop art rose... by marlboromaam
Photo 676

Pop art rose...

Phone shot rendered in a few Photoshop filters. Reminded me of a 70s Teen magazine ad for lipstick. Anyone else my age vaguely remember something similar?
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JudyG ace
Absolutely! Great shot and filtering
July 17th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
So pretty!
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise