Sometime in the Morning... by marlboromaam
Photo 745

Sometime in the Morning...

"You'll just reach out and she will be there - close as the summer air..." This will send you back to the 70s. I had every vinyl album they made!!! The Monkees - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMoYYnWVi30

I'm just loving these cooler temps in the mornings with the sunbeams on my front drive and lawn. Made me remember this song.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
