Photo 772
Soggy dog fennel blooms...
After a little shower. Phone shot.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
4397
photos
135
followers
102
following
211% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Phoneography/Drive-by Shootings
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
wildflower
,
phoneography
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
natural-insecticide
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
Diana
ace
How beautiful, I wish I could see them in real life.
October 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana. They bloom in October in fields, by the roadsides and peoples yards if they let them grow. So, if you're ever in South Carolina at this time of year... =)
October 21st, 2022
