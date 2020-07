Little wild striped wintergreen with fruit...

After seven and a half years of not being able to keep an eye on them, I was delighted to locate a number of these little plants still growing under the pine trees on my patch. This one with seed heads to make more plants, if a creature doesn't get them first.



Will be filling some holes in other albums this week. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.