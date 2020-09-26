Previous
Perspective on Lespedeza Violacea... by marlboromaam
257 / 365

Perspective on Lespedeza Violacea...

Sometimes using something to show scale can bring a new perspective to the small things we may take for granted. I posted the blossoms of this amazing wildflower back in August here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2020-08-27
26th September 2020

marlboromaam

