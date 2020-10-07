Sign up
Nature is the ultimate artist...
Fungus and perforated ruffle lichen I found on a fallen tree branch.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1093
photos
62
followers
85
following
Tags
fungus
,
lichen
