Photo 392
The mysterious mound...
Filler today. Weather still too wet and nasty to get out for pics and I'm NOT the person to set up something inside the house to shoot - not right now. Maybe later.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1711
photos
winter
trees
woods
mound
forest
theme-thirds
mittens (Marilyn)
Pretty wooded area and I wonder what's under the mound. Probably dirt. LOL
February 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn! Might be garbage. LOL! I will come up with a mystery for it one of these days. =)
February 2nd, 2021
