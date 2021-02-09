Sign up
Caledonia subcariosa...
By far, this is still the smallest lichen I have found on my little patch. It grows in the dirt - in acidic soil. It's usually found among moss. Wish I had lens that would zoom closer, but this is as close as I can get without everything going all grainy. A shot to show the scale is here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/series-and-them/2020-08-27
and more info on this lichen can be found here -
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cladonia_subcariosa_Nyl_835516.jpg
9th February 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
