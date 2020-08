Cladonia subcariosa... By far - the smallest lichen I've ever found! From my height looking down, it looked like those little granules that wash off of shingled roofs. But where I found it, there were no shingles or roofs - which tells me to - look closer. Growing in a bare spot in the upper front yard, probably in very acidic soil - I got down on the ground to try to shoot it. It's easier to get down on the ground then it is to get up at my age. LOL!I had to defer to the experts to identify it - wasn't having any luck on my own using the websites I normally use. But it just wasn't there. They did identify it for me - only after much discussion. More info here. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cladonia_subcariosa_Nyl_835516.jpg