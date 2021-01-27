Previous
Next
Enter your code to arm alarm... by marlboromaam
40 / 365

Enter your code to arm alarm...

For the out-of-focus challenge.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
well it is OOF maggie
January 26th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@phil_howcroft LOL! Yeah. It's supposed to be for the out of focus challenge on here.
January 27th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
January 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@mittens Thanks, Marilyn! It was a trial. =)
January 27th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Neat idea for the challenge
January 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@milaniet I like the challenge. Just deciding what's too much or not enough is the trial and error. Too much and it's just muck. Too little and it's just a bad pic. LOL!
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise