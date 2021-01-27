Sign up
40 / 365
Enter your code to arm alarm...
For the out-of-focus challenge.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1675
photos
88
followers
90
following
365 Challenges
Tags
theme-thirds
,
technique-112-outoffocus
,
alarm-panel
Phil Howcroft
well it is OOF maggie
January 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@phil_howcroft
LOL! Yeah. It's supposed to be for the out of focus challenge on here.
January 27th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
January 27th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@mittens
Thanks, Marilyn! It was a trial. =)
January 27th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Neat idea for the challenge
January 27th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@milaniet
I like the challenge. Just deciding what's too much or not enough is the trial and error. Too much and it's just muck. Too little and it's just a bad pic. LOL!
January 27th, 2021
