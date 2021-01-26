Previous
She stumbled out of woods... by marlboromaam
39 / 365

She stumbled out of woods...

in the wind and the pouring rain. Thunder echoed through the cloudy sky. Not a stitch of clothes on her back was dry. Where had she been? What had she been doing?

I think this was a blur too far. Will have to try this for the challenge again.
26th January 2021

marlboromaam (Mags)

