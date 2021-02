OOF - bush bokeh...

I think this is my last OOF shot for the challenge. Unless I get something that rocks my world! I got spindly people, a little bokeh in nature - although what it is isn't obvious, and I got some abstract bokeh. I think I sort of covered the examples in the links Richard posted for this challenge. I get the idea behind this technique, but I still like my OOF lamp shot best of all. =)