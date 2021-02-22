Previous
It's mating season 4...
66 / 365

It's mating season 4...

Just a three more shots in this series to upload to this album. There have to be thousands of tadpoles now and I've been wondering what kind of birds around here will feed on them...

First shot here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2021-02-19

You can read about them here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scaphiopus_holbrookii

Hear their song here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkeJkxAMbeI
marlboromaam (Mags)

