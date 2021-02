Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby...

by Barry White - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0I6mhZ5wMw LOL! Sorry, I couldn't resist! @wakelys made me think of it with her lovely frog capture.It's mating season 5 - last one for this series - they're completely submerged under the water. First shot here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2021-02-19 You can read about them here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scaphiopus_holbrookii Hear their song here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkeJkxAMbeI