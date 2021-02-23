Previous
Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby... by marlboromaam
67 / 365

Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby...

by Barry White - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0I6mhZ5wMw LOL! Sorry, I couldn't resist! @wakelys made me think of it with her lovely frog capture.

It's mating season 5 - last one for this series - they're completely submerged under the water. First shot here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2021-02-19

You can read about them here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scaphiopus_holbrookii

Hear their song here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkeJkxAMbeI
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Diana ace
Great song choice, I love Barry white! Not so sure about the frogs though ;-)
February 22nd, 2021  
