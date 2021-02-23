Sign up
67 / 365
Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby...
by Barry White -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0I6mhZ5wMw
LOL! Sorry, I couldn't resist!
@wakelys
made me think of it with her lovely frog capture.
It's mating season 5 - last one for this series - they're completely submerged under the water. First shot here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2021-02-19
You can read about them here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scaphiopus_holbrookii
Hear their song here -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkeJkxAMbeI
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1834
photos
96
followers
97
following
Tags
frogs
,
mating
,
songtitle-71
,
eastern-spade-foot-toad
,
scaphiopus-holbrookii
Diana
ace
Great song choice, I love Barry white! Not so sure about the frogs though ;-)
February 22nd, 2021
