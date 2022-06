Really, no need to comment! Another leftover from May. This is rabbitfoot clover and it was the first time I found it growing on my little patch. Had no clue what it was until I researched it. I don't remember or learn about these finds if I use an app that only identifies it. So I search by plant description and enjoy learning and reading about them on the South Carolina native plant site - http://namethatplant.net/index.shtml If you're curious, more info on this non-native plant from the Mediterranean here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1535