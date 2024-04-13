Sign up
Photo 440
Tiger liliy leaves...
No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.
Phone shot rendered in the Style Transfer app with the MosaicGirl option.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
phoneography
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
mosaicgirl-option
,
tiger-lily-leaves
