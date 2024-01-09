Previous
SunFlower chair - option 7... by marlboromaam
Photo 405

SunFlower chair - option 7...

Scroll on by - no need to comment. I decided to take this chair through the option paces of the Style Transfer app for fun. Note how the wall art changed. Done in the colors and style of van Gogh's Sunflower painting.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
