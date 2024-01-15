Previous
Next
Wave chair - option 13... by marlboromaam
Photo 411

Wave chair - option 13...

Scroll on by - no need to comment. I decided to take this chair through the 19 options of the Style Transfer app for fun. Note how the wall art changed. Done in the colors and style of Hokusai and his The Great Wave painting.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I like the wall art here.
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise