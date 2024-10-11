Sign up
Photo 497
Sparkling birdbath soup...
No need to comment - just filling a hole.
Image shot with a star lens attachment.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6226
photos
134
followers
100
following
138% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Challenges
Taken
12th October 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparkles
,
birdbath
,
lens-attachment
,
eight-pointed-star-filter
Diana
ace
Fabulous shapes and sparkles.
November 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
November 3rd, 2024
