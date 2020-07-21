Sign up
Painted Verbascum Thapsus...
No need to comment. Just a few more holes to fill. Common names are Woolly Mullein, Common Mullein, Flannel-plant and Velvet-plant. A very strange find and taller than me.
More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1595
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
3
1
Series and Themes
LG-H810
24th July 2020 10:43am
Tags
yellow
,
wildflower
,
verbascum-thapsus
Thom Mitchell
We have this here, too. I think they're kinda cool lookin’!
September 18th, 2020
