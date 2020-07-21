Previous
Next
Painted Verbascum Thapsus... by marlboromaam
25 / 365

Painted Verbascum Thapsus...

No need to comment. Just a few more holes to fill. Common names are Woolly Mullein, Common Mullein, Flannel-plant and Velvet-plant. A very strange find and taller than me.

More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1595
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell
We have this here, too. I think they're kinda cool lookin’!
September 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise