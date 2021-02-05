Sign up
Kaleidoscope sphere...
I really don't expect anyone to comment on these - unless you just want to do so. I'm backfilling some holes in this album. Just scroll on by. =)
Rendered in Pixel Bender's kaleidoscope and spherize options.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
The Dog Lady
ace
beautiful abstract
March 8th, 2021
