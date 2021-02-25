Sign up
Hollowed face...
Always a draw for me when the light is right.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
winter
,
roots
,
shadows
,
ditch
,
wash
,
shapes
,
stumps
Nada
ace
That is so cool. What a great find.
February 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@njmom3
Thank you, Nada!
February 24th, 2021
Kate
ace
Nice perspective and light to reveal the face
February 24th, 2021
