Blue bling... by marlboromaam
Photo 425

Blue bling...

For the rainbow challenge. Another pair of my late mother's earrings.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Susan Wakely ace
These are impressive earrings.
March 22nd, 2024  
winghong_ho
The color is nice.
March 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Your mother had a great collection and all are like new.
March 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
@wakelys Aww! Thank you, Susan. My mother had great taste. =)

@wh2021 Thank you.

@corinnec Thank you, Corinne. She only wore them once or twice. =)
March 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
March 22nd, 2024  
