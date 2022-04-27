Previous
All done molting, here I am! by mccarth1
All done molting, here I am!

The male goldfinches are looking quite handsome in their spring colors!
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Jane Pittenger
Look at that gorgeous detail on the leg feathers!
April 29th, 2022  
