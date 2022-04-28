Previous
Dawn in my backyard by mccarth1
Photo 1101

Dawn in my backyard

First thing in the morning I let Annie out on a leash and walk her around the yard. My goal is to prevent an unwanted meeting between her and the various critters who wander through the yard at night!
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful shot of your yard and home.
May 2nd, 2022  
Bucktree
Nice early morning shot.
May 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful shot of your backyard, a lot of space for Annie to run around. I don't blame you for keeping her on a leash 😉
May 2nd, 2022  
Pam ace
Your back yard is beautiful!
May 2nd, 2022  
