Looking southeast by mccarth1
Photo 1143

Looking southeast

Took this shot the same night as my previous shot. These are the sky colors opposite the fiery sky.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Kerry McCarthy

Mags ace
Always a good idea to look the other way from the sunset. Beautiful!
September 25th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Wow wonderful clouds!
September 25th, 2022  
*lynn ace
beautiful sky, wonderful colors
September 25th, 2022  
