Early morning fishing by mccarth1
Photo 1144

Early morning fishing

Spotted this fisherman making the most of a perfect, crisp, autumn morning.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful capture with the fishing line in action. Super Autumnal tones, sun and reflections! fav
October 20th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful shot with a story...love the fall look
October 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
A real stunner, everything is perfect! Wonderful light, action, colours, reflections and great timing.
October 20th, 2022  
