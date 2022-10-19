Sign up
Photo 1144
Early morning fishing
Spotted this fisherman making the most of a perfect, crisp, autumn morning.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
3
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1283
photos
105
followers
106
following
313% complete
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
10
3
3
365
NIKON D750
19th October 2022 9:57am
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
fisherman
,
pond
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A delightful capture with the fishing line in action. Super Autumnal tones, sun and reflections! fav
October 20th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shot with a story...love the fall look
October 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
A real stunner, everything is perfect! Wonderful light, action, colours, reflections and great timing.
October 20th, 2022
