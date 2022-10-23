Sign up
Photo 1145
Autumn Mums
Not ideal, shooting into the sun but couldn't resist the mums and the wagon. Taken last week.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
4
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1284
photos
105
followers
106
following
313% complete
View this month »
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th October 2022 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
flowers
,
autumn
,
wagon
,
mums
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh, what a delightful capture of these pretty 'mums! A beautiful composition.
October 23rd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
I can see why you couldn’t resist! This is beautiful!
October 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
What a lovely autumn/fall comp!
October 23rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 23rd, 2022
