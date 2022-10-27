Sign up
Photo 1146
Not many leaves left
A lot of leaves fell after our rains and winds. So sad, I wish this beautiful season lasted longer!
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1285
photos
105
followers
106
following
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
Tags
reflections
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
stream
