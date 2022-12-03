Previous
Morning light by mccarth1
Photo 1150

Morning light

The sun tried to make an appearance this morning but the clouds wouldn't allow it. Forecast is for hard rain and wind today.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Casablanca ace
Lovely to "meet" you on my page. Glad to have a kindred spirit! What a beautiful image this is. So appealing.
December 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
December 3rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
So Christmasy
December 3rd, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Lovely light with the decorations and a beautiful sunrise scene to start the day.
December 3rd, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful light.
December 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful morning glow and the spirit of Christmas shines through in the decorated lamp stand ! fav
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture which reminds me of one of my favourite songs by Cat Stevens, "Morning has broken" you should tag it Kerry ;-)
December 3rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful and festive picture
December 3rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2022  
Jo Worboys
A great festive view
December 3rd, 2022  
