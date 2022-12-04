Previous
Real or fake by mccarth1
Photo 1151

Real or fake

Battery-operated candles have come a long way!
I'm impressed with how realistic they look.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Mags ace
A lovely comp!
December 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
They look beautiful.
December 5th, 2022  
slaabs
Looks nice
December 5th, 2022  
