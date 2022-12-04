Sign up
Photo 1151
Real or fake
Battery-operated candles have come a long way!
I'm impressed with how realistic they look.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1290
photos
106
followers
107
following
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
4th December 2022 6:35pm
Tags
candles
Mags
ace
A lovely comp!
December 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
They look beautiful.
December 5th, 2022
slaabs
Looks nice
December 5th, 2022
close