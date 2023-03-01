Previous
Patiently Waiting by mccarth1
Photo 1194

Patiently Waiting

This little finch was waiting its turn at the feeder on the snowy day. BOB.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
March 2nd, 2023  
